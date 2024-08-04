Novak Djokovic wins gold medal in men’s singles tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Serbian, 37 years old, today August 4 beats the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final by 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) after 2h52′ of battle and conquers the last title that was missing from his extraordinary trophy cabinet. Alcaraz has to settle for the silver medal. Lorenzo Musetti, winner yesterday in the final for third place, is bronze medal.

Djokovic and the Golden Slam

The Belgrade phenomenon, winner of 24 Slam titles in his career, puts the Olympic gold around his neck and closes the circle: from today he won everythingcompleting the Career Golden Slam and achieving a feat that had previously only been achieved by Andre Agassi, Rafa Nadal, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams.

The final

The match takes off immediately in the first set. Both players are aggressive, looking for corners and often finding them. Break points abound (13 in total in the set, 6 for Djokovic and 7 for Alcaraz) but neither manages to break the balance. Djokovic has a set point at 5-4. Alcaraz, serving, clings to a strong first serve that puts the Serbian in difficulty: the Spaniard saves himself, it goes to a tie-break. Nole brings out the best in his repertoire, makes no mistakes and shows excellent athletic condition. The champion from Belgrade is impeccable from 3-3: 4 points in a row and the set is closed with a delicious volley, crowning a perfect descent to the net.

The second set offers an even higher level, if possible. Alcaraz increases the pace, on his service turns he manages the exchange constantly. Djokovic holds up, coming out of a dangerous 30-30 in the eighth game. At 4-4, Alcaraz goes up 40-0 but has to suffer the comeback of the extra-luxury version of Djokovic, who climbs up to 40-40. The next exchange is the hardest of the match: the Spaniard hits very hard, then nails the Serb with a surgical drop shot. The game continues according to the law of service, the epilogue of the second set is also delegated to the tie-break.

Djokovic opens with a mini-break thanks to a wonderful cross-court forehand (1-0) but fails to break away: Alcaraz continues to play at an excellent level (2-2) and closes the gap. The fifth point gives the 3-2 to the Serbian with another very tough exchange, closed again with a sensational cross-court forehand. The Serbian accelerates (4-2) and escapes to 5-2 with one of the rare errors of his rival. Alcaraz, after sinking the forehand into the net, also goes out of his mind with the backhand. Djokovic flies to 6-2, has 4 chances to close the match and take the gold: the first is enough, 7-2. Djokovic gold medal.