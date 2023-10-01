Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 18:34

The Brazilian jumping team guaranteed participation in the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in 2024 in Paris (France), after winning 4th place in the Equestrian Nations Cup, this Sunday (1) in Barcelona (Spain).

THERE ARE MORE OLYMPIC VACANCIES! The Brazilian Jumping Equestrian team guarantees a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! Pedro Veniss, Stephan Barcha, Luciana Diniz and Rodrigo Pessoa take 4th place in the Nations Cup, in Barcelona. You represented too much! pic.twitter.com/jhl0PhMYgf — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) October 1, 2023

As among the two finalists in the competition, only Brazil and the United States were not guaranteed Olympic qualification, whoever came out ahead between the two countries would be guaranteed the next edition of the Olympics.

And the place ended up going to the Brazilian team (formed by Pedro Veniss, Stephan Barcha, Luciana Diniz and Rodrigo Pessoa), which was in fourth place, behind only the champion Germany, second place France and third place Belgium.

Brazil’s next big challenge is the Pan American Championships in Santiago (Chile), a competition in which the Brazilian team will seek their seventh team championship. The competition will be held between October 30th and November 4th at the San Isidro Army Riding School, in Quilotta, in the Valparaiso region.