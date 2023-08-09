The city of Paris is enthusiastically preparing for the expected 2024 Olympic Games, that promise to be an event of unprecedented magnitude. However, a phenomenon that is drawing the attention of many visitors and observers is the exorbitant increase in accommodation prices in hotels in the French capital during the weeks of the games.

A detailed analysis carried out by various means, including the newspaper Le Parisien, has revealed that several renowned hotels in the city they have increased their rates drastically, some even up to fifteen times what they normally offer.

In the central 2nd arrondissement of Paris, for example, the Hotel Saint-Marc, which boasts four stars, has turned heads by increasing its rates dramatically. If currently an executive room costs 285 euros per night, surprisingly, book a room in similar conditions for 2024 It can cost up to 4,511 euros per night.

The Hotel la Perle Montparnasse, a two-star establishment located somewhat further from the center, has shown a similar pattern. While it currently offers nights in a double room with street views for 88 euros, rates for the same room in 2024 skyrocket to 950 euros.

The phenomenon is not limited only to hotels with stars, but even the most modest establishments have raised their prices substantially.

In it Hotel Eiffel Segura single room that currently costs 130 euros per night, transforms into a staggering rate of 5,102 euros per night for 2024, almost forty times its original price.

Although some hotels have opted for less extreme increases, such as the three-star Ibis Place d’Italie, where a double room on weekdays currently goes for 107 euros, the equivalent rates for 2024 amount to 632 euros, which still represents a noticeable increase.

This situation is not limited only to hotels, since the Tourist apartments have also experienced considerable increases in their rates. Because of this, the French government has announced its intention to implement regulations from the beginning of 2024 so that rental platforms, such as Airbnb, point out excessively high rates in their listings.

Amid the excitement and anticipation for the 2024 Olympic Games, this skyrocketing accommodation price has generated controversy and concern between visitors and the citizens of Paris themselves.

As the city prepares to host thirteen million viewers, the debate about fair pricing and accessibility for all audiences remains a hot topic.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

