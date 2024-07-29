French DJ Barbara Butch, an activist for LGBTQ rights and at the center of controversy for the role she played during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympicshas filed a complaint for “cyber harassment.” After her performance on Friday, in which she starred in what many viewers interpreted as a parody of the Last Supper, the DJ became “the target of particularly violent cyberbullying.” As stated in a note shared by her lawyer on Instagram, the artist has been “threatened with death, torture and rape.” A Jew, “she is also the target of numerous anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and fatphobic insults,” lawyer Audrey Msellati reports.

In another note, the feminist and lesbian activist said she was ”extremely honored to have been able to participate in the opening ceremony” and to have ”shared my vision of the celebration”. Butch explained that “if at the beginning I decided not to speak out to calm down the haters, the messages I receive are increasingly extreme. All this for having had the opportunity to represent the diversity of my country through art and music, together with other artists and artists I admire.”

The artist added that “through my DJing and activism, I have always promoted love and inclusivity – to me, that’s what will save the world, even as it falls apart.”

Barbara Butch performed during the tableau entitled “Festivity” which began with the image of a group of people sitting at a table, including some famous drag queens (Nicky Doll, Paloma and Piche, recognizable by his blond beard). According to some it was a representation of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, so much so that the Episcopal Conference of France was the first to contest what it called “scenes of mockery towards Christianity”.

The artistic director of the ceremony, Thomas Jolly, however denied having been inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s painting depicting Jesus’ dinner with his apostles and said that it was rather a “great pagan celebration”.