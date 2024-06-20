Mexico City.- Days ago the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE)—organism governed by the former olympic athlete Ana Gabriela Guevara—issued a statement in which they reject debts with the Mexican Synchronized Swimming Team.

«In relation to the information disseminated in recent days about the alleged debt that is maintained with the Mexican Artistic Swimming Teamthe CONADE informs:

Since fiscal year 2019, CONADE has delivered to Mexican Artistic Swimming Team a total of 37 million, 194 thousand 338 pesos, as support and support for their preparation and development», assures the institution.

«Therefore, it does not have any outstanding debt in payment of scholarships or support contemplated in the law with any of the Mexican teams of the specialty.», adds the CONADE in his writing.

After reading the document of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE)TUDN journalist David Faitelson asked Ana Gabriela Guevara get out of his trench by only dedicating himself to attacking the members of the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team.

In his words, the commentator asks the director of the organization to “encourage, fill with confidence and encourage” the golden sirens so that they can experience an even more historic summer after qualifying the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The CONADE with a terrible bulletin, saying everything that has added to the six-year term to the team of Synchronized swimmingwe are 40 days away from Olympic Games».

«Ana Guevara Instead of continuing in your trench attacking the athletes, what you have to do is support them, fill them with confidence, encourage them to make it a fantastic summer for them and for the team. mexican sport», he declared in Third Sports Grade (TGD).

