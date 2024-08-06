Paris 2024, Dalia Kaddari, the Italian sprinter enchants the Olympics (top-10 of the most beautiful athletes)

Olympics, how beautiful! Indeed, how beautiful! Many athletes have enchanted the public not only for their talent, spirit of sacrifice and technical gestures, but also for their charm. The Daily Mail has drawn up a ranking of the most beautiful and in the top-10, there is also an Italian. It is Dalia Kaddari.

The 23-year-old Sardinian sprinter is in eighth place. For her, after having given up the repechages of the 200 meters (specialty in which she graduated as European Under 23 champion in Tallinn in 2021), Paris 2024 marks an important appointment with the women’s 4×100 who dreams of conquering the Olympic final in the evocative stage of the Stade de France…