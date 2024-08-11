Paris 2024, curtain on the mediocre and questionable Games: from the French embarrassment to the Italian sporting cameo

The 2024 Olympic Games end today and we sportsmen and enthusiasts don’t care, but never, like in this edition, have we witnessed 15 days of one mediocre sporting spectacle, not up to the level of previous editions, and above all marked by a series of questionable events and which had little to do with the prestigious, high-level, world-class competitive event of the Olympics.

Starting with the opening ceremony farce, everything was questionable: the organization of the French cousins ​​has failed everywhere, the athletes have become cannon fodder for the magazines, the gender fluid controversies and the exclusion of the Russian banners, and a series of shortcomings in general, have transformed this edition of the Olympics into a Barnum circus where Sport, which should have been the only protagonist by antonomasia, has often become just an extra and has even appeared in a subordinate role.

Italy is certainly not at the top of the medal table in this 2024 edition of the Olympics, an edition where a Turkish shooter is destined to become a legend not so much for his well-deserved medal, but for his undisputed personality in the performance. Not to mention the controversy of the Algerian boxer who feels like a woman but is a man in all respects, and who also grabbed a gold medal competing in a category that did not belong to him.



In short, the games are over, fortunately. France made a fool of itself and Italy certainly did not shine, despite having played matches where the preparation of our athletes was very respectable.



Fortunately, everything will go back to normal starting tomorrow: wars rage, fires devastate Italy, cities are unsafe, young people flee abroad, crime and violence spread undisturbed in metropolises now without opposition, abuse of office has disappeared, and unemployment and poverty have reached such frightening levels that the Government continues not to see them.

But we have an ace up our sleeve, as always; we are Italians, let’s never forget it: this summer, right during (and after) the Olympics, Trenitalia, Autostrade and the Airports, for the whole month of August, have guaranteed us delays, cancellations and constant and unprecedented inconveniences. We may have lost by coming last at the Olympics, but we are still number one, the real winners, in everything else.