Daniel martinez He is one of the Colombian promises in international cycling. After a good performance in the Giro d’Italia, a good performance was expected in his debut in the Olympic Games. However, it seems that a documentation problem will keep him out of the time trial.

According to the criteria of

Martínez was one of the strong cards of the Colombian delegation in the Paris 2024 cycling events, but it seems that his participation was tangled up and the cyclist who was not in the Tour de France will not be racing.

Daniel Felipe Martinez Photo:AFP Share

According to journalist Héctor Urrego, Daniel Felipe Martínez would not be participating in the Olympics due to a documentation problem and has not traveled to Paris because he does not have his passport on hand.

“It has been reported by credible sources that after the Olympic Games, Daniel Martínez has commitments in Canada with his team. Given this situation, the cyclist handed over his passport to the Canadian embassy to comply with the request of life, so he still does not have the document in his possession,” said the journalist on the Centro Deportivo program on Antena 2.

Advance…