The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are about to begin. Colombia will bring, among the 88 athletes, the women’s football team as the only representatives in a team sport from the country.

According to the criteria of

This Friday, the 18 players called up for the Olympic event were made official. They will wear the tricolor to try to win the gold medal for the first time, defying previous editions in which they have not won a single match.

Calls to Paris.

Among those summoned there are referents that stand out as Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramirez and the star of the National Team, Linda Caicedo, who was very excited to be able to wear her country’s shirt in Paris 2024. In addition, in midfield there will be the guarantee of Leicy Santos that will print experience.

Angelo Marsiglia, The national team coach also announced to the reserves that they will be on hand to fill any needs of the team. The national team will begin training camp on July 8th until July 14th, and a day later they will go to Paris to prepare for their debut in the competition.

Colombian Women’s Team, looking to break the negative streak in the Olympics

The women’s team has been present at 3 Olympic events: 2008, 2012 and 2016. However, they have not managed to win any of the 6 matches they have played and have only managed to draw one.

Linda Caicedo, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Photo:EFE Share

The National Team’s journey begins against France on July 25 at 2:00 PM; then they face New Zealand on July 28 at 10:00 AM and close the group stage against Canada at 2:00 PM on July 31. The quarterfinals will be played from August 2 to 4, the semifinals the following day, until August 7 and the finals from August 8 to 11.

The complete list of those called:

ANGELA DANIELA BARON – National Athletic

Carolina Arias Vidal – America from Cali

CATALINA PÉREZ JARAMILLO – Werder Bremen (GER)

Daniela Alexandra Arias Rojas – Corinthians (BRA)

Daniela Caracas Gonzalez – RCD Espanyol (ESP)

Daniela Montoya Quiroz – National Athletic

ILANA IZQUIERDO ZANGER – Mississippi State University (USA)

JORELYN DANIELA CARABALÍ MARTINEZ – Brighton (ENG)

LADY PATRICIA ANDRADE RODRIGUEZ – Real Brasilia (BRA)

LEICY MARIA SANTOS HERRERA – Washington Spirit (USA)

Liana Milena Salazar Vergara – Millonarios FC

LINDA LIZETH CAICEDO ALEGRIA – Real Madrid (ESP)

LUZ KATHERINE TAPIA RAMIREZ – Palmeiras (BRA)

Manuela Pavi Sepulveda – Cali Sports

Manuela Vanegas Catano – Real Sociedad (ESP)

Maria Camila Reyes Calderon – Independent Santa Fe

Maria Catalina Usme Pineda – Pachuca (Mexico)

Marcela Restrepo Valencia – National Athletic

MAYRA TATIANA RAMIREZ RAMIREZ – Chelsea (ENG)

Sandra Milena Sepulveda Lopera – Llaneros FC

WENDY KATERINE BONILLA CANDELO – America de Cali

YIRLEIDIS COMPLAINED MINOTA – Pachuca (MEX)