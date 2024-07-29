Paris 2024, Chicken and Eggs Missing: Athletes Protest and Boycott Olympic Canteen

Paris Olympics marred by controversy. As if that were not enough Seine swimming for long distance swimming competitions or the Italy’s anger over 3 judges’ decisions in a few hours (from women’s foil to boxing, passing through judo), now comes the protest… from the canteen in the Olympic Village – the largest restaurant in the world with 3200 seats, which remains open continuously throughout the Games, guaranteeing a thousand waiters 40 thousand meals a day and 500 recipes on the menu (half of which are vegetarian) for six different cooking styles.



The Games organizers have also committed to halving the environmental impact of meals during the Games.: a third of the food is of plant origin, meat, eggs and milk all come from France. Not only that. A quarter of the ingredients come from a radius of 250 km, of which 20% are certified organic.

In the last few hours, however, there have been complaints from several delegations. According to L’Equipe, the British were the first to boycott the canteen, calling in a private chef from the United Kingdom “to satisfy the athletes’ requests.” The lack of eggs and chicken made the athletes nervous, and they were also dissatisfied because the meat served was too raw.

A protest that pushed the organization to increase the volume of orders for some products.

“We regret this decision and are fully mobilized to meet all the needs of all athletes”, explained the official catering partner. And again: «Some products, such as eggs and grilled meats, are particularly appreciated by sportsmen and therefore the volumes have been increased,in compliance with Paris 2024. Since then, the quantities offered on these products have made it possible to satisfy all needs”.

«Since the early days we have been actively working to adapt our supplies to meet the needs of athletes around the world. and contributing to their performance is our priority: we listen to them and take their feedback very seriously”, concluded the company.