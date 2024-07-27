PARIS 2024: CELINE DION THRILLS AT THE EIFFEL TOWER AND PERFORMS ‘L’HYMNE A’ L’AMOUR’

A spine-chilling performance by Celine Dion, almost in tears, at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, appearing on the stage on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower. The Canadian diva, who had not been seen on stage for four years, performed ”L’Hymne à l’amour”.

The Canadian singer returns to the stage for the first time since her last live show and the announcement of her illness, stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that he admitted to hiding for 17 years. Celine Dion had the honor of closing the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 by singing the famous song by Edith Pilaf.