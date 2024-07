Paris – The second Italian gold medal arrives, again from swimming. Thomas Ceccon wins the 100 backstroke at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a time of 52.00. After setting a world record and winning a silver and a bronze in the 4×100 freestyle and medley relays at Tokyo 2020, the swimmer from Thiene was just missing an individual medal. He wins it by beating China’s Xu Jiayu (52.32) and the American Ryan Murphy (52.39).