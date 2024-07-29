Thomas Ceccon wins gold in the 100m backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics: the fulfillment of a long-held dream. “When I was 15 I was going to training, my coach asked me what my dream was. I answered that it was the gold at the Olympics: today I can’t be happier”, says Ceccon, who appears visibly moved to the microphones of Rai Sport.

“I was very emotional on the podium, it’s something very strong. It’s a one-minute race every 4 years, if you get one thing wrong you can throw everything away. Today it went well, I did a good time but in my opinion I’m worth a lower time. In the past I lost a final because I passed too slowly at 50 meters. Today I pushed a lot, because in this final you had to do it like this: push to the maximum, it went well. At the end I felt the fatigue…”, he adds. “Now I’m enjoying it, tomorrow is another day: in 2 days we start again with the 200 meters, you have to start again thinking you haven’t won anything”.