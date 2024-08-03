Angela Carini refuses the cash prize, the Italian Boxing Federation distances itself from the Russian Kremlev: “We do not accept money from the Iba”

The Italian boxing federation has announced that it will not accept the IBA’s offer of a cash prize for Italian Angela Carini. In a note, the Italian Boxing Federation distanced itself from the decision of the head of the world boxing federation, Russian Umar Kremlev. The oligarch close to Vladimir Putin had decided to recognize the Italian boxer the prize of 100 thousand dollars “as if she had won the gold medal” at the Paris Olympics. According to the federal note, therefore, the 25 thousand dollars intended for the coach and the federation will not be accepted. Nor the 50 thousand for the athlete. In fact, FPI has made it known that Angela Carini has no intention of accepting the IBA’s cash prize either.



There IBA (International Boxing Association), the body that manages Elite (formerly amateur) boxing but not the Olympics, has decided to pay Angela Carini the premium established before the Games for those who conquer They in Paris 2024. In a note the organization explains that, by decision of President Umar Kremlev, Carini will be awarded “as if she had become an Olympic champion“. The prize consists of 100 thousand dollars (net)of which 50 thousand to the Italian, 25 thousand to her coach and 25 thousand to the federation to which she belongs and therefore to the Italian Boxing Federation (FPI), which however recently left the IBA to merge with a new body, ‘World Boxing’.

“I couldn’t watch her crying – Kremlev’s words referring to Carini’s match against Khelif -, and I can’t remain indifferent to a situation like that. I don’t understand why they kill women’s boxing. To maintain safety conditions, only eligible athletes should compete”. The IBA has announced that it will also protect, without explaining how, the Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova, who yesterday regularly fought and lost on points against the other hyperandrogynous boxer, the Taiwanese Lin Yu Ting. Like ‘World Athletics’, the IBA also announced before the Olympics that it would distribute cash prizes to Olympic medalists. The difference with the world athletics federation is that it will only award gold medals, while the boxing federation will also give money to those who win silver (50 thousand dollars, of which 25 thousand to the athlete and the rest to the coach and national federation) and bronze (25 thousand, of which 12.5 to the athlete and the rest to be distributed). In the case of Angela Carini, as mentioned, it was decided to reward her, her coach and the Fpi, as if she had won gold.

Carini awarded, the IOC: “It says a lot about the IBA…”

“The Iba’s decision to award Angela Carini? It speaks volumes about the credibility of those responsible for the IBA, just look at their comments about the IOC and France. We don’t want to give them any attention”. IOC spokesman Mark Adams responded in this way in a press conference at the Main Press Centre in Paris 2024, regarding the IBA’s decision to award the same prize as the gold medals awarded to the Italian boxer Angela Carini after she withdrew from the match against the Algerian Imane Khelif.

The Municipality of Fiumicino: “We will give a medal to Carini”

The municipal administration of Fiumicino intends to confer a medal to the Italian boxer Angela Carini because “embodies the true values ​​of sport”. “What happened in Paris, to the detriment of our athlete Angela Carini, is anything but sport – says the Sports Councillor, Federica Poggio – In that meeting there was nothing of the Olympic values. It was a political dispute, not a boxing match. In the ring there was common sense against a crazy ideology that wants us all to be standardized, all the same without any difference. And instead the differences were there, as demonstrated by the misalignment of hormonal parameters at an international level that allowed an athlete outside the norm to take part in a competition that objectively it did not take place fairly. As a woman, as a sports councillor, as an athlete I am indignant”. “That’s why I hope Angela Carini will accept my invitation to award her a medal. Because she, yes, rebelling and shouting to the world that ‘it’s not right’, without hiding, is defending the purest values ​​of sport and the Olympics: competing on equal terms, without subterfuge, leaving out politics, ideology, disputes that should be resolved elsewhere. Angela today represents all sportswomen. And we want her to be an example for our young people”, he concludes.