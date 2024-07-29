The Colombian women Camila Osorio surpassed the Ukrainian on Tuesday Dayana Yamstremska by 7-6 (4) and 6-4 in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and began to make history at the Olympics by being the only South American tennis player in the round of 16 of the women’s singles tournament.

Camila She was very excited after the tight final that took one hour and 28 minutes to defeat the European player, whom she had never faced before.

Camila Osorio

Hard-earned victory

After winning the first round in Latvian style Jelena Ostapenkotenth seed, the Cúcuta native broadened her Olympic sights and established a new personal record in her experience at the Games.

He had never made it past the second round of the Olympics. Camila Osorio, who after beating the twentieth tennis player on the WTA circuit will face the American Danielle Collins.

“Playing for Colombia is something else, it’s the best thing for you and it’s something that fills me with pride because, since I was little, I wanted to play for these colours. Thank you all for your support,” she said in the press area.

Camila Osorio

“I had to play much smarter, have variations and change speeds. Patience, strategy and calmness were the key. I just wanted to go in and have fun and play my best tennis. I started out a little slow, but the idea and what my coaches told me was to play one point at a time,” she added.

Osorio meets Nadal

In the middle of the interview he gave to the Colombian media, Camila Osorio She was completely paralyzed when she saw the tennis legend, the Spanish Rafael Nadal, who has just lost his singles game against Serbian Novak Djokovic on the main court of Roland Garros.

The Colombian looked to her right side as the Spaniard walked towards her without even looking at her. “A star is coming, among other things,” a journalist told Osorio, who barely moved a few centimetres so the Spaniard could pass behind him.

Rafael Nadal

After he walked past, Camila made faces that sparked laughter from those present in the mixed zone. “See you later, my friend… Yes, he said hello to me, but you are not watching,” she said jokingly.

“I was kind of angry,” said Camila Osorio, who joked with journalists present at Roland Garros.

