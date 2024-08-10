Paris 2024, Bronze Butterflies and then… “Will you marry me?”. The boyfriend proposes to Alessia Maurelli

A beautiful bronze medal (behind China and Israel) with… a surprise ring. First the podium with which the Italian Butterflies – Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Alessia Maurelli, Daniela Mogurean and Laura Paris – confirmed in Paris 2024 the third place of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After the awards ceremony for the rhythmic gymnastics all-around team competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the fiancé of Alessia Maurelli, captain of the Farfalle, knelt before the athlete to ask her to marry him.

Hugs, a lot of general emotion: the Italian said yes to ‘her’ Massimo.

On the Olympic podium, the Farfalle captain Alessia Maurelli explained: “We confirmed our bronze after Tokyo and, in general, in sports, it is never a given. We remained focused until the end and we tried to do the best we could for gymnastics after three very difficult years – Maurelli explained to Rai microphones, also speaking about the investigation into Italian gymnastics -. We never exposed ourselves because our response was to work and do what we love. The team always remained united, our coaches never missed a day in the gym. The Olympic medal is something that everyone wants, but only those who work as a team can bring it home”.