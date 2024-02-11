Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2024 – 15:51

Brazil's 4×100 meter freestyle relay teams secured qualification for the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) in 2024, this Sunday morning (11) at the Aquatic Sports World Cup being held in Doha (Qatar).

OLYMPIC VACANCY ALERT! Brazilian swimming secured two more places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After the first day of the sport at the World Championships in Doha, the two suits of the 4x100m freestyle relay are confirmed in the medal dispute. Congratulations! ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qXtNemF4Jj — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) February 11, 2024

According to World Aquatics (International Swimming Federation) regulations, teams that win medals at the Fukuoka World Championships (Japan) and those that secure one of the 13 best times at the Fukuoka and Doha World Championships will qualify for the Paris Games.

After the finals of the races this Sunday morning, the two Brazilian teams secured one of the 13 best times and “stamped their passport” for Paris 2024. The women's team ended the competition in Doha in 6th place with a time of 3min40s56. Previously, in Fukuoka, Ana Vieira, Maria Fernanda Costa, Stephanie Balduccini and Aline Rodrigues, had achieved a time of 3min38s99, in the qualifiers, which was enough to qualify.

“We tried to do better. We are happy to reach the final and we managed to guarantee Brazil in Paris”, declared Ana Carolina Vieira.

The men's team didn't even swim in Doha, but secured their place thanks to their performance in Fukuoka, when Guilherme Caribé, Marcelo Chierighini, Felipe Souza and Victor Alcará had a time of 3min13s82.