Paris 2024, Imane Khelif wins (medal assured). Military salute, then bursts into tears. “Question of dignity and honor for every woman”

Imane Khelif won a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It remains only to understand what color it will be and which step of the podium she will have to climb. The Algerian boxer defeated on points (5-0) Hungarian champion Anna Luca Hamori qualifying for the boxing semi-finals in the 66 kg category of the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament.

At the end of the three rounds in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament, Imane Khelif – fresh from the controversy related to the match won on‘blue Angela Carini who retired during the first round (after 47 seconds) – will win at least the bronze since the final for third and fourth place was not included in the Olympic programme.

(photo Lapresse)

At the end of the match, the military salute, then the run towards her coach and the liberating tears. The Algerian boxer burst into tears: “It’s a question of dignity and honor for every woman”.

“All the Arab people have known me for years,” added Imane Khelif. For years I boxed in international federation competitions, they were unfair to me. But I have God. I am very proud to bring a medal for my country here in Paris. I have worked very hard to be here.”

“I would like to wish good luck to my opponent (Imane Khelif, ed.) and the other competitors for the finals. I thank my coach and the Hungarian team, my family and everyone who supported me”, the words of the Hungarian Hamori, defeated by the Algerian. “I think it was a good match, I’m very proud of how I fought and I’m grateful to be here. It was a good tournament for me, this was my dream and I’m very happy.”