Imane Khelif, gold medalist in women’s boxing in the -66 kg category, spoke about herself in an interview with Algerian TV El Bilad. The boxer spoke about the media chaos that overwhelmed her during the Paris Olympics, triggered by her match against Italian Angela Carini. The storm broke out because the Algerian athlete was excluded from the 2023 World Championships for testosterone levels above the threshold while the International Olympic Committee ruled her eligibility to compete in the Games. “There was a big outcry from big politicians around the world and even artists and stars… Elon Musk, Trump, this thing hurt me a lot. I can’t describe to you the amount of fear I had,” Khelif said during the interview. “Honestly, I don’t like mixing politics with sports, but they brought it into sports. If someone apologizes to me, I will accept it,” added the 25-year-old boxer





02:04