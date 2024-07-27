The French bishops, after the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, do not hide their anger at some scenes seen as a mockery of Christianity: “The opening ceremony proposed by the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore“, they argue. The bishops from across the Alps are referring to the parody of Leonardo’s Last Supper in which Christ is replaced by an obese woman, while queer and trans figures (including a child) represent his apostles. ”We thank the representatives of other religious faiths who have expressed their solidarity with us,” added the French episcopate.

The bishops of France nevertheless wanted to pay homage to the event and were keen to point out that the ”opening ceremony of the Olympic Games” offered the whole world last night ”wonderful moments of beauty, joy, rich in emotion and universally praised”.

“We think of all the Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the excess and provocation of certain scenes. We want them to understand that the Olympic celebration goes far beyond the ideological prejudices of some artists,” they underline.

“We believe that the values ​​and principles expressed and spread by sport and the Olympics – the bishops write – contribute to this need for unity and brotherhood that our world needs so much, respecting everyone’s beliefs, around the sport that unites us and to be able to promote peace among nations and hearts. Sport is a wonderful human activity and the Olympic Games are a movement at the service of this reality of unity and human brotherhood”, they conclude.

The Archbishop of San Francisco

The Archbishop of San Francisco, Monsignor Salvatore Cordileone, was also very harsh: “The secular fundamentalism has now infiltrated the Olympics, to the point of blaspheming the religion of over a billion people. Would they do the same to any other religion? I ask all our people to pray for the restoration of good will and respect“, he writes in a post on X.

From Italy, criticism from the bishop of Sanremo

The ceremony was “aberrant”, a “cowardice against Christians”. The bishop of Sanremo, Monsignor Antonio Suetta, joins the protest of the French bishops. “The first thing that comes to mind – the bishop tells Adnkronos – is that it is a terrible sign of subservience to a minority that imposes a dominant thought. This is terrible: how in the highest institutions there is no longer the courage to say an intelligent word on the theme that drag queens in general express, on the gender theory that is raging”.

The bishop, who on more than one occasion has distanced himself from some events, perceived as blasphemous, during the Sanremo festival, believes that this further episode at the opening of the Olympic Games is “a sign of involution and exaggerated decadence. Then there is another aspect: it seems to me to be cowardice because today taking it out on Christians is not going against the current, it is not taking it out on the strongest but it is venting one’s absurd resentments on a reality that numerically and theologically has its own precious consistency, is an authentic expression of peace, therefore it is easy to take it out on those who do not react with the same coin”.

The opening of the Games with the parody of the Last Supper, ultimately for Suetta is an “insult to intelligence: the Pope said that gender theory is an aberration of the human mind”. “And that now there is no show or public event, even an official one, that does not feel obliged to host these aberrations in the name of a misunderstood inclusiveness is truly a sign of low intelligence”, she argues.

According to the bishop, “the repair will impose itself in the sense that unfortunately it may already be too late to turn back the clock, but naturally when these absurd doctrines have finished doing damage I hope that humanity will have a surge of dignity. Those who have political, educational and social responsibilities do a disservice by agreeing to legitimize these things”.

Controversy and tweets have arisen only from the Italian right: “It doesn’t surprise me because the so-called progressivism is sick of this ideology“, comments Monsignor Antonio Suetta.