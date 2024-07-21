Hard, very hard beds, useful for training and a little less for sleeping.

Daria Saville and Ellen Perez test out the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village.

BTW Daria has other videos on her Instagram from prior days showing the village, dining areas, etc. pic.twitter.com/bLjGgGSeeo — LaWanda (@lawanda50) July 20, 2024

The mattresses available to athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic village are the protagonists of the ‘reportage’ by Australian tennis player Daria Saville, who describes the qualities of the furnishings in her room.