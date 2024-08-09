by Daniele Alberti and Andrea Lattanzi

The tension during the competition, the worry over small mistakes and, finally, the exultation. The afternoon of the rhythmic gymnastics final of Sofia Raffaeli, bronze medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, experienced in her hometown, Chiaravalle, in the province of Ancona, and in Fabriano, where Sofia now lives and trains: “They called her the Atomic Ant but now she’s become a volcano”.



05:21