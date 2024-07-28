Zhang Yufei ist eine der Sportlerinnen, die im Januar 2021 positiv auf das verbotene Herzmittel Trimetazidin getestet worden war. Die chinesische Anti-Doping-Agentur CHINADA hatte die positive Probe Monate später mit einer von einer Verunreinigung in einer Hotelküche ausgehenden Kontamination erklärt und kein Verfahren eröffnet.

Die Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur WADA entschied, gegen die Entscheidung nicht vor das Internationale Sportschiedsgericht CAS zu ziehen. Zhang Yufei gewann das Rennen über 100 Meter Schmetterling bei den Olympischen Spielen 2021. Die TMZ-Fälle wurden erst im April diesen Jahres durch Veröffentlichungen in der ARD und der New York Times bekannt. 13 der Schwimmerinnen und Schwimmer sind auch bei den Spielen in Paris am Start.

Fourth place with a bad aftertaste for Angelina Köhler dpa

Köhler, who became world champion in February at the World Championships in Doha, where several of the world’s best swimmers did not compete, in 56.11 seconds, crossed the finish line in 56.42 seconds, Zhang in 56.21 seconds. Köhler had turned in fifth place after 50 meters and was able to catch up significantly in the second lane, but was unable to catch the Chinese, who had turned in second place.

“Fourth place is annoying, sad,” said Köhler late in the evening, after the initial disappointment had subsided. “I wanted to get to the final, and I achieved that. These are my first Olympic Games,” she said, adding that she was generally satisfied. But: “Fourth place is stupid and annoying. Fourth place is always bad, yes.”

She said of the bronze medalist’s background: “Such stories always have a bad aftertaste. I hope that something will come out in terms of clarification. I stand for clean sport and justice. But first and foremost, the medal belongs to her and there is nothing wrong with that.”

“You are now swimming for your life”

She can’t blame herself for her race planning: “Everything went well. I gave it my all. While I was swimming, I said to myself: You’re swimming for your life now. It couldn’t have gone better. It wasn’t the time of the World Championships, but it was a fast start. You have to be clear: those were all world champions and Olympic champions who started with me. They’ve all swum under 56 seconds – I haven’t yet. But I managed it really well.”

Christian Hansmann, the director of competitive sports at the German Swimming Association, blamed the “incorrect handling” of the case for “cracks in the anti-doping fight”. In the meantime, a WADA employee has seen further evidence that strengthens the suspicion of manipulation, which the ARD had reported on before the start of the Olympic Games. An employee of the International Testing Agency has also looked into this evidence, an ARD employee told FAZ.NET.

After Angelina Köhler, Melvin Imoudu and Lucas Matzerath swam to fourth and fifth place in the 100 meter breaststroke race. Imoudu was eight hundredths of a second away from winning the Italian Nicolo Martinenghi (59.03), Matzerath 27 hundredths of a second away. Briton Adam Peaty and American Nic Fink swam in second place in 59.05 seconds. “You only see your neighbor, if at all, and you don’t really see the rest,” said Imoudu after the race. “I also tried to run my own race and not concentrate so much on the others. I fought endlessly, and it’s a shame that it ended up being so close, but I’m also happy that I got this far,” said Imoudu.