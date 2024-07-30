Paris, France – Sadly, in the Judo of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a combat It did not develop due to the withdrawal of one of its participants.

He Algerian judoka, Messaoud Redouane Drisreceived the disqualification by exceed the authorized weight to compete in the category of -73 kilos against him Israeli Tohar Butbul.

“We cannot justify the overweight of Messaoud Dris“, reported today the International Judo Federation (IJF)which is already investigating the case of the Algerian, known for being African Champion.

The same Federation He mentioned that the athlete arrived at the weight control session 10 minutes before the time limit expired.

Messaoud Redouane Dris avoided Israeli judoka

Twitter Messaoud Redouane Dris

Messaoud Redouane Dris He hinted at a weight of 400 grams more than allowed, so Tohar Butbul accessed the next instance by disqualification.

«The rival of Tohra withdrew from the competition. The Israeli delegation will continue to compete taking into account Olympic values. We believe that this type of behaviour has no place in the world of sport“, he said Israeli Olympic Committee.

For her part, the head of the Israel Olympic Committee, Yael Araddescribed what just happened in the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhich is why it demands a sanction delegation of Algeria.

