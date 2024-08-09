Gymnastics and weightlifting are the disciplines that, until now, have Colombia in the medal table of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: The delegation is, for now, in position 63, with two silver medals.

The first Colombian to climb the podium on French soil was the gymnast from Cúcuta Angel Barajas, barely 17 years old, who won silver on the high bar, a medal that was not in the calculations of the Colombian Olympic Committee.

And this Friday, the weightlifter joined the list Yeison Lopez, That is one of the COC’s cards. ‘Goku’ more than fulfilled his promise, by climbing to second place on the podium in the 89 kilogram category.

The initial estimates of the Olympic Committee spoke of five medals, but options that seemed certain have already been lost, such as Yeni Arias in boxing and Martha Bayona in track cycling. However, there are still three cards to play in the last two days of the games.

Flor Denis Ruiz aims for a medal in javelin throw

The first is that of Flor Denis Ruiz, in javelin throw. She already qualified for the final with the third best, 64.40 metres, behind the Polish Maria Andrejczyk, with 65.52, and the Croatian Sara Kolak, with 64.57 m. The final will be this Saturday at 12:30 pm in Colombia.

“We achieved our goal. I like that people are paying attention to me. We haven’t done anything, I’m waiting for the 10th because I want to win gold,” said Ruiz. “I am a person who trusts in myself, I have faith in myself. I spoke with the coach and he told me to stay calm, to make the mark to qualify and that’s what we did,” she added.

Another medal that is in the COC budget is that of Kevin Quintero, He is the current world keirin champion and hopes to retain his title in Paris. He wore the rainbow jersey last year in Glasgow, Scotland, after beating Matthew Richardson of Australia and Shinji Nakano of Japan, who took silver and bronze respectively.

“I’m not overconfident. At the same time, it’s a challenge. Other people treat the world champion as he is. Many things have changed in how I raced before and how I race now. The jersey and that world title have given me the confidence that the work we’ve done has paid off, we’ve won, but in Paris it’s like starting from scratch,” Quintero told EL TIEMPO.

The qualifying round will take place this Saturday at 10:37 a.m. Colombian time, and the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on Sunday at 4:29, 5:29 and 6:23 a.m., respectively.

There is a third possibility of a medal that was not in the plans, but that Maria Jose Uribe built by hand. The Bucaramanga native is in the fight for medals in women’s golf.

After three rounds, she is in sixth place, four strokes behind the leaders, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux, and two strokes away from a hypothetical bronze, which today would be fought over in a playoff by the American Rose Zhang and Thailand’s Attaya Thitikul.

Mariajo will take to the field in the penultimate group this Saturday, starting at 5:28 in the morning, Colombian time, alongside Thitikul and the Japanese Miyu Yamashita.

Golf was already close to winning a medal in Tokyo 2020, in the men’s category, in which Juan Sebastián Muñoz played, and lost, a playoff for bronze.

