Another withdrawal from the Paris 2024 Olympic tennis tournament. After those of Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz, the Danish player Holger Rune has also withdrawn, joining the long list of withdrawals already announced, such as those of Rublev, Dimitrov, Shelton, Korda and Khachanov. The world number 16 has decided to withdraw from the Games due to wrist problems. “I am really sorry that I will not be able to compete in the Olympics. I was really looking forward to playing,” Rune wrote on social media. “I played with wrist pain during both the clay and grass seasons; now I have to take the medical recommendations seriously. I will follow the Olympics from home and cheer for all the Danish athletes. I hope and believe that we can bring home many medals from Paris,” added the Danish tennis player.

Read also