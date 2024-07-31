Paris 2024, after Italy’s protests, Coco Gauff also against the judges (“You are not honest with me”)

In the last few days the refereeing decisions had made Italy angry: first the 3 cases on Sundaythen that of Filippo Macchi in the final lost at the last thrust.

Now it’s a star of the American team, Coco Gauff, who is raising her voice. The tennis champion and Olympic flag bearer for the USA with LeBron James complained harshly to the umpires. “They were not honest with me,” she said after her elimination from the women’s singles.

In the match lost against the Croatian Donna Vekic in two sets (7-6 6-2), Coco Gauff (seeded No. 2) had long protested with the chair umpire for a wrong call by the linesman in the sixth game of the second set. On the break point in favor of the Croatian, the chair umpire corrected the out called by the linesman, making an “overrule” and awarding the point to Gauff’s opponent.. “They called the ball out before I hit it”.

At that point the supervisor arrived, while the chair umpire apologized, but he could not go back on his decision. “Yes, it makes a difference. This is not fair. You are not honest with me. I feel like I am constantly being cheated in this game. I hope that one day the game will become fair, but it is not. Things like this have already happened to me this year. Then you say ‘I’m sorry’, but what does it mean to me? It happens to me, like it happened to Serena (Williams). You are unfair to me”, the words of Coco Gauff who suffered a refereeing error and was in tears during the discussion.

In the press conference he then broadened the discussion beyond the single episode: “Tennis should have a system like VAR. I’m not going to sit here and say that one point affected the outcome today. There have been a few times this year where that has happened to me and I feel like I always have to defend myself on court. I feel like we should have a VAR system in tennis. It’s a little frustrating when excuses don’t help you once the match is over. I can’t say that I would have won the match if I had won that point and I’m not going to say that one point affected the outcome today because I was already on the losing side before that point happened.”