Paris 2024, Francesca Fangio out of the women’s 200 breaststroke final

Francesca Fangio’s adventure in the 200 breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Olympics ends in the semifinals. The Italian swimmer finished the second semifinal in seventh place with a time of 2’25″39.

Paris 2024, Thomas Ceccon out of the 200 backstroke final

Thomas Ceccon does not qualify for the 200 backstroke final. The Olympic 100 backstroke champion’s fourth place in the semifinal was not enough to advance to the next round. The Italian swimmer finished with the ninth overall time, just seven hundredths slower than the eighth. Kos, Mityukov, Coetze, Maertens, Christou, Jones, Tomac and Gonzalez will make it to the final.

Paris 2024: Quadarella no medal in 1500. ‘I fought, fourth place huge disappointment’

Simona Quadarella fails to find a medal in the 1500, for her it is fourth place in the final of Paris 2024. “I fought so hard, it was a very tiring race, but I’m honest for me it is a huge disappointment. I tried until and I did a good time but in the end I was very tired and my legs were bursting”, the words of the Italian swimmer to Rai. “There was a battle for third place, I’m sorry because they went very strong, but they are athletes that I had always beaten in the last races”, added Quadarella on the athletes who went to silver and bronze. “I felt pretty good, that’s why I’m really sorry, maybe there were too many expectations, too much tension, I experienced it as the most important race of my life, because maybe I’ll be able to do another Olympics, but I don’t know how I’ll get there and it was as if it were the last bullet to fire in the Olympic context. It was my race, the one where I should have done better, now there are the 800, but I don’t feel like the 1500”, concluded the Italian.

Paris 2024: Swimming, Quadarella fourth in the 1500m final, Ledecky gold

Simona Quadarella suffers a disappointment in the 1500 freestyle at the Paris 2024 Games that sees her fourth and out of the Olympic podium in Paris 2024. Katie Ledecky wins the Olympic gold medal improving her Olympic record set in Tokyo 2020 and scoring the eighth triumph of her career at the Olympics. Second place for the French Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, and bronze for the German Isabel Gose who outdistanced Quadarella, fourth, in the last length.