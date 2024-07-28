Federico Nilo Maldini won the silver medal in the 10-meter pistol final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paolo Monna won the bronze in the same event. The gold medal went to China’s Xie Wu.
Italy rises to 5 medals at the Games: 2 silvers and 3 bronzes so far for the Azzurri.
#Paris #medals #Maldini #silver #Monna #bronze #10m #pistol
Discover the Best Wine Tasting Experiences in Toronto Ontario A Complete Guide вЂ“ Wine Tasting In Toronto Ontario – [url=https://winetastingontariotoronto.wordpress.com]winetastingontariotoronto.wordpress.com[/url]