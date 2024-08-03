Marcell Jacobs and Chituru Ali today August 4 in the semi-finals of the 100 meters of the Paris 2024 Olympics and, hopefully, in the final that – live on TV and streaming – awards the Olympic title. The two Italians passed the heats running in 10”05 and 10”12 respectively and placing second in their respective rounds. Jacobs and Ali did not catch the eye on a day in which, truth be told, no big name seemed to be at the top of their game. “I didn’t like myself very much. What do you need to get into the final? Run fast, under 9”90″, Jacobs sums up after the heat.

Today’s semi-finals

Today’s program opens at 20:05 with the first semifinal, in which Ali will compete, in particular, against the American Noah Lyles, the British Louie Hinchcliffe and the Jamaican Oblique Seville. In the second semifinal, Jacobs will have to watch out in particular for the American Kenneth Bednarek, the Jamaican Akeem Blake and the South African Akani Simbine. In the third semifinal, the spotlight will be on the Jamaican Kishane Thompson, the American Fred Kerley and the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala.

Who goes to the final?

8 athletes will qualify for the final, scheduled for 9.50 pm. The first 2 in each semi-final and the 2 best times will be promoted.

Semifinals and final 100 meters live on tv and streaming

The semi-finals and the final of the 100 meters, like all the Paris 2024 Olympics, will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Rai channels (Raidue and RaiSport) and streamed on Rai Play.

Today’s semi-finals and final will also be broadcast on Sky-Eurosport, available via satellite on Sky, and streaming on Discovery+, Sky Go, Now, Dazn, TIMvision and Prime Video Channels.