Paris, the pro Putin restaurateur: “It’s right to kill the Ukrainians”

There war in Ukraine it has continued unabated for 8 months now but something is changing in public opinion on the role of Russia. In Europe, i pro-Putinit is mainly workers in economic difficulties because of the sanctions inflicted on Russia and the consequences they are bringing, with the costs from gas And light to the stars. An emblematic case – we read in the Journal – comes from a well-known person restaurant from Pariswhere two Ukrainian women have been insulted And hunted from the local. “He started shouting” long live Putin “” Larissa and Melisa, the two Ukrainians, mother and daughter, told Bfm-TV, who claim to have been sent away from “Le Cozy Montparnasse” in Paris because of their Nationality. Melisa filmed the scene that took place last Monday, a video in which a man, the restaurant manager, repeats twice «Long live Putin“.

“It was raining and we were very cold” said Melisa “we went in for drink tea. Opening the menu we looked for the price of the hot drinks and we told the waitress that being Ukrainian refugees, we have little money and that was important to us know the price“. The waitress – continues Il Giornale – «answered us with a obscene language that Ukrainians are not welcome in their premises ”. When the two called the owner to assert their reasons, «he answered shouting. He said that supports Putin and that’s right kill the Ukrainians“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

