The Paris 2024 Olympics, whose opening ceremony will be this Friday (26), commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the VIII Olympiad of the contemporary era, also made in Paris, in 1924.

Images from that period illustrate what the infrastructure was like for the second Olympic Games held in the City of Light. The first edition was in 1900.

That year’s competition introduced several traditions that endured until the 2024 Games. One of the most notable was the creation of an Olympic Village, a concept that has since been has become a sophisticated housing complex focused on athletes which is used in all editions of the Games.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the 1924 village was built near the Olympic Stadium in Colombes, northwest of Paris.

It consisted of a series of temporary wooden cabins, with three beds in each, and had a currency exchange office, a laundry, a hairdresser, a newspaper stand and a post office.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Village is set to revolutionise athlete accommodation, organisers say. Located at the confluence of three districts in the north of the French capitalThe complex offers state-of-the-art residences for athletes.

The development, however, is also planned to significantly improve the quality of life of local residents.

After the Games, it will be transformed into a new residential neighbourhood, providing 2,800 apartments for around 6,000 people, of which 25% will be social interest housing.

The area will provide employment for 6,000 people and will feature recreational, commercial, community and educational facilities.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Village is a model of sustainable urban development, built with wood and recycled materials, using techniques that reduce the carbon footprint by 30%. per square metre compared to other buildings in France.

The organizing committee of the Games released some statistics about the 2024 Olympic Village, capable of hosting 14,500 athletes during the competition:

Athletes will be able to train in 7 disciplines without leaving the complex: basketball, 3×3 basketball, breaking, fencing, weightlifting and wrestling.

The site has 1.2 laundries and 600 washing machines.

There are 100 weight machines available 24 hours a day.

The complex has 200 beverage stations.

The Villa’s minimarket offers 1,500 products for athletes.

The main restaurant has 3,200 seats available, with 40 thousand meals served daily.

