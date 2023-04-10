Parini, the yellow of the bullet in the body of the young lawyer

The real cause of death of Alexander Parinithe young lawyer of 35 years killed in a terrorist attack a Tel-Avivis still shrouded in mystery. There are too many things left they don’t come back on the dynamic of the tragedy. Parini, was from Rome and how thousands of Europeans each year had chosen to visit Israeltogether with a group of friends: he had left on the morning of Good Friday for Tel Aviv and was killed there in the evening in a terrorist attack claimed from the Islamic Jihadthe Palestinian militant group that divides itself with Hamas control of Gaza. No bullets were recovered from the Tac on Parini’s body. This was reported by the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, quoted by the media denying someone information appeared on Italian press. The Institute then added that it has not yet been carried out the autopsy on the body of the young Italian and that is uncertain if it will be carried out.

Parini he died for the impact caused by the car thrown by the Arab-Israeli Yousef Abu Jaber against the group in which the young man was. They reveal it, quoted by Haaretzpolice sources at the end of examinations on the body of the Italian lawyer confirming that Not They had been found bullets but consistent wounds at the head and to back compatible with the violent impact with the vehicle. The sources therefore ruled out the road accident claiming instead that Abu Jaber acted in “premeditated way” with the car thrown against the people. “The Farnesina – explains the young man’s mother – told us to wait in Rome and don’t go to tel aviv. They will take care of everything, they explained to us. From here we did everything possible. Now let’s just hope that the procedures they are fast. My son had grown up in Eur, but he was a traveler. ” Alessandro Parini’s body should return to Rome on Tuesday.

