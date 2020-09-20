During the discussion on Agriculture Bill 2020 in the Rajya Sabha (Agriculture Bill 2020) there was a lot of uproar in the House. Leaders of the opposition parties shouted slogans at Veil and tossed the paper parts to the Deputy Chairman. During this time, the marshals present with the Deputy Chairman stopped them and there was a slight clash. During the skirmish, the mic in front of the Deputy Chairman also broke.Sloganeering TMC MP Derek O’Brien came up to the Deputy Chairman’s Well and then tried to snatch the bill from the Deputy Chairman. During this time, Marshall defends the beach, and the mike placed in front of the Deputy Chairman is broken. TMC MPs then returned backwards shouting slogans from there. At present, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on seeing the uproar.

Discussions are being held in Rajya Sabha

Significantly, the Agriculture Bill 2020 has been passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote. All opposition parties are protesting about this. Harsimrat Kaur, the leader of the Akali Dal and a minister in the NDA government, has even resigned. The central government does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, yet the manipulation of mathematics can pass the bill. Rahul Gandhi’s target on PM Modi regarding farmers bill Rahul Gandhi tweeted – ‘Modi ji is making farmers’ slaves ‘of the capitalists, which will never let the country succeed.’