Parikkala | The men who came across the border knocked on the window, the resident called the emergency center

The men had crossed the border in Parikkala a couple of kilometers from the closed Kolmikanna border crossing.

Southeast Finland the border guard told message service X on Wednesday morning that they had arrested four people in the Parikkala area in South Karelia.

All four third-country nationals applied for asylum, says the deputy commander of the Southeastern Finland border guard Heikki Ahtiainen for HS.

According to the Border Guard, the border crossing is being investigated as a suspected state border crime.

Those who crossed the border the men were arrested after a local resident called 911 after spotting them in his yard.

According to a local resident, the men had knocked on the window of the house, Ahtiainen says.

The Border Guard soon caught up with the men on a nearby road. The events progressed peacefully, Ahtiainen describes.

Border crossings happens every year from time to time, says Ahtiainen.

“This is by no means unusual and is part of the border guard's core tasks,” says Ahtiainen.