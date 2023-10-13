Friday, October 13, 2023
Parikkala | Bystanders found a dead man in the lake

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 13, 2023
in World Europe
The man was elderly. It is possible that he would have tried to chase the boat that drifted off the shore.

South Karelia Bystanders found a dead man in a lake in Parikkala on Friday.

The on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Pasi Korpelan according to the man was elderly. When bystanders pulled the man out of the water, nothing could be done to save him.

There was a rowboat nearby, the bottom pin of which was not in place. According to Korpela, one possibility is that the boat would have drifted off the shore and the man would have tried to chase the boat.

The rescue service towed the boat to shore.

