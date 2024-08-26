Mexico City.- Parents or school owners will be able to deduct up to 19,900 pesos for basic education tuition payments in their annual tax return when they return to school, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported.

“Payments for school fees and school transportation (when this is mandatory or when said expense is included in the tuition fee) are deductible concepts in the annual declaration.

“It is also specified that the benefit applies to spouses, partners, ascending or descending relatives in a direct line or to themselves,” the tax authority recalled in a statement. The deduction of tuition fees is in accordance with the level of study taken in private educational institutions with authorization or official recognition of validity of studies, according to the register of schools that issue receipts with fiscal requirements.

The annual limits for basic education are: preschool, 14,200 pesos; primary, 12,900 pesos; and secondary, 19,900 pesos.

Meanwhile, for the technical professional category the limit is 17,100 pesos and for high school or its equivalent it is 24,500 pesos. To obtain this benefit, the SAT specified, the invoice must include the tuition supplement for the educational institution, where the payment of tuition and school transportation is broken down. “In addition, payment must be made by personal check, electronic transfer from a bank account of the taxpayer or with a credit, debit or service card. The deduction does not apply if the payment is in cash,” the tax authority specified.