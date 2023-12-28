Designer Tychino: soft toys and carpet need to be removed from the children's room

Parents need to remove unnecessary toys, carpets with too high pile and overly bright things from the children's room. Designer Yulia Tychino urged to urgently get rid of these interior elements, write “BelNovosti”.

The specialist recalled that soft fabric toys are dust collectors. “If a child rarely picks up a toy, then it should be removed from the room,” the expert said. The specialist advised doing the same with a high-pile carpet – it accumulates not only small solid particles.

“Unfortunately, the appearance of food residues, as well as dangerous microorganisms, is inevitable. It is unlikely that you will be able to vacuum the nursery frequently. It is undesirable to use aggressive cleaning products in this room,” Tychino warned.

The designer also recommended removing too bright details from the nursery – they can put pressure on the child. Instead, the expert advised using only neutral and calm colors when decorating the room.

Earlier, Russians were urged to urgently remove the Christmas tree from the radiator and draft.