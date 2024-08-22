Ciudad Juarez.- With the start of classes approaching and to prevent risky situations among students, the Chihuahua School Guidance Group (GOECHI), of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), called on parents to be aware of the objects their children keep in their backpacks.

“It is requested to check that they only carry school supplies, toiletries and their lunchbox with utensils that do not put the Girls, Boys and Adolescents (NNA) and their classmates at risk in their backpacks, in addition to ensuring that they do not enter with electronic cigarettes (vapers), knives or any type of illicit substance,” requested the Prosecutor’s Office.

Through the preventive talks that GOECHI brings to various schools, the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with children and adolescents was highlighted, as well as the importance of parents and teachers prioritizing communication with students in order to understand the environment in which they develop.

With these actions, the State Attorney General’s Office reaffirms its commitment to ensure that children and youth in Chihuahua develop in a healthy environment, free of addictions and violence, it was reported.