All to one against the Ministry of Education. The federations, unions and confederations that represent the families, teachers and students of most of the schools and institutes of the Region have published a manifesto in which they demand the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes, and demand that they be taught ‘online’ for all students of the municipalities that are at an Extreme Level of contagion, “as long as this level does not decrease, following the assessments made by the health authorities.”

Annoyed by the attitude of the Minister of Education since the beginning of the pandemic, who, they reproach her, has not had “the consensus of the different sectors that make up the educational community” in her decisions, the teaching groups have claimed that ” Once the Extreme Level of Contagion has been exceeded, we demand the return to full presence for all educational levels, all marked by protocol from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health. In addition, they demand solutions to infrastructure problems in the centers, “at the level of electrical installations, communications networks and air conditioning.”

The educational community also asks that before «returning to the presence of the students to 100%, a crmass distribution of tests to teachers and students, as well as non-teaching personnel, with classrooms where safety distances are maintained, with the necessary increase in the teaching staff to achieve a lower ratio of the student body, installation of air purifiers with HEPA filters and CO2 meters, as well as plates of polycarbonate in the windows.

The manifesto is signed by the federations of parents Fampa Cartagena and region, Fampa Guadalentín and Confapa; the federations of student associations, Femae; and the teachers’ unions Anpe, Sidi, CC OO, UGT and Csif.

The Ministry of Education has no intention of closing the centers, as it has responded to the manifesto. In response to the complaints, he insisted that “it is the joint Education and Health commission that permanently evaluates the situation in educational centers and it will be the technical criteria that will tell us at all times how to act. The protocol and the measures taken in the centers have been shown to work and, obviously, the ideal situation would be that no student or teacher is positive, but classrooms are not alien to social reality. When the cases increase in society, this increase is reflected in the centers.

According to the regional Administration, “the vast majority of positives from students and teachers take place outside the classroom. In any case, It is Health who will determine if an educational center should close, but from what they tell us, there is no transmission in educational centers and there is no data to make the decision to close schools. Even so, it should be noted that no autonomous community has suspended class attendance, and even countries that are confined keep schools open, a criterion that is also defended by the Ministry of Education.