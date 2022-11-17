“Father and mother are the most beautiful words in the world. I totally agree with you, but they don’t represent us and our family situation”: in a letter to Matteo Salvini from Sonia, one of the two mothers of the homosexual couple who yesterday was recognized by the Rome court the right to be identified as “parent” on their daughter’s identity documents. The woman is the biological mother of a girl conceived in Greece with artificial insemination and born in Italy. “I am the daughter of a father and a mother who love me infinitely, but my little girl has two mothers who wanted her, love her and take care of her every day, just like my parents did with me. Parents, this is what we are,” writes the woman.

“Parents – he continues – in the eyes of our daughter who proudly and confidently tells everyone that she has two mothers. Parents in daily life where we both have the same rights, but also the same duties towards her ”. He specifies that his partner is also legally the daughter’s mother: “What is discriminating in the word parents, rather than father and mother, in asking that our personal and family identity be respected, I really can’t understand this, forgive me” . Sonia turned to Salvini because the decree in force since 31 January 2019 which imposes the words “father” and “mother” belongs to the leader of the League.

Salvini signed it when he was Minister of the Interior. Yesterday in a tweet the current head of the department of Infrastructure accepted the sentence with these words: “Using the words FATHER and MOTHER (the most beautiful words in the world) on your identity card (the most beautiful words in the world) according to the Civil Court of Rome would be a violation of Community and international standards, hence the decision to replace them with the more neutral word “parent”. Illegal or discriminating the words MOM and DAD? I have no words, but really”. “I can’t understand – writes Sonia – how our legitimate request threatens the ‘traditional family’, the one with which we interact every day inside and outside our daughter’s school, relating serenely, dare I say ‘normally’. I don’t understand, but it will certainly be my limit, as the fact of asking that our rights be defended means compromising those of the traditional family”.