According to figures recently issued by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, it receives reports of repeated cases of assault or abuse suffered by children from the “closest people to them”, specifically from the father and mother, while no case of this kind was recorded on the part of the grandfather.

Parents represent the largest proportion of abusers to their children in the total number of communications submitted to the “hotline” for child protection in the authority, in recent years, as they occupied 49% of the total number of cases of child abuse, according to recent statistics obtained by “Emirates Today” from the authority, While it was not possible to know the number of communications received.

The Director of the Family Cohesion Department at the Authority, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, attributed the failure of many parents in their family relationships to scientific and social ignorance, lack of experience and lack of compatibility with the partner, as a result of their shortcomings in planning and managing their financial affairs.

He explained, “This is what leads to them falling under psychological pressure, as a result of which they experience states of tension and anger, which make them misbehave against the people who need them most.” Al-Hammadi added, “There is a large percentage of child abuse cases caused by the presence of severe disagreements and conflicts between parents,” pointing out that the types of abuse children were subjected to varied between neglect and violation of rights and physical and moral abuse.

He explained that “child abuse is an expression that means any abuse or mistreatment to which a child under the age of 18 is deliberately exposed, and that it takes many forms that may occur simultaneously, as it may be physical, psychological or emotional. Negligence and violation of rights also fall within the aforementioned types of abuse.

He continued that “child neglect” means not providing enough of his basic needs such as food, clothing, housing, appropriate living conditions, love and affection, supervision, education or medical care.

Regarding the data of the perpetrators of child abuse, Al-Hammadi indicated that “the mother came in second place among those who caused child abuse out of the total number registered in the cases received by the authority, as the percentage of mothers reached 33%. Together, the parents recorded 7% of the perpetrators of child abuse, compared to 2% for each of a friend or colleague in the school or club, a teacher or a sister, at a time when the percentage of perpetrators of abuse from the auxiliary categories did not exceed 1% of the total cases received. The authority also did not record any cases of child abuse from the grandfather.

Al-Hammadi regretted that the parents recorded this percentage of perpetrators of physical abuse against the child, which includes any act that may cause him physical harm, at a time when the data showed that the father most practiced physical violence against the child, at a rate of 41% of the total perpetrators of violence against him within the cases of physical abuse.

Al-Hammadi stressed that the occurrence of injustice and abuse against a weak human being, such as a child, is considered one of the most severe types of crimes, especially if he is an infant or in his early years, as he cannot express his feelings or seek protection from the concerned authorities.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that the articles of Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding the protection of children’s rights “Wadima” refer to the necessity of providing immediate and systematic protection to the child, informing the competent authorities to intervene, and take measures to prevent or stop his abuse. The positive reasons that necessitate the provision of immediate protection to the child, as stipulated in the law through its various articles, include exposure to what threatens his physical, psychological, moral or mental integrity, such as losing his parents, remaining without a breadwinner or guarantor, or exposing him to rejection, neglect and homelessness.

The reasons also include the child’s exposure to sexual abuse, exploitation by illegal organizations, and organized crime, such as cultivating fanatic ideas or inciting them to commit acts of violence, begging, or exploiting them economically, and the inability of parents or guardians to take care of them.

10 child protection measures

The law stresses the need for the child protection specialist to implement protection measures for the child, if he finds that there is a threat to his physical, psychological, moral or mental health or safety, by following the following procedures:

1- Remove the child from the danger site and place him in a safe place that guarantees his protection, according to his assessment of the level of danger to the child.

2- Conducting a comprehensive social research clarifying the circumstances and circumstances surrounding the child and submitting a report to the administrative authority to which he is affiliated with recommendations to take the necessary action in this regard.

3- Rehabilitation of the child psychologically and physically by specialists.

4- Enrolling the caregiver in training programs to ensure good treatment and normal development of the child.

5- Carrying out field visits to the child, if necessary, in order to check on his condition and solve any problems he may be exposed to.

6- Preventing the child from practicing actions that may harm him or prevent him from going to places that threaten his physical, psychological and moral safety.

7- Submitting a recommendation to the concerned authorities to support the child’s family in the event that the child protection specialist finds that the reason for the caregiver’s negligence is due to the poor social conditions of the family.

8- The specialist submitted a report to address the Public Prosecution, if necessary, to issue a warning to the person in charge of caring for the child in the event that he insisted on not complying with the implementation of the agreed recommendations.

9- The specialist submitted a report to the protection unit in which he works, explaining the circumstances and circumstances surrounding the child in the event that it is necessary to address the competent prosecution to take the appropriate action to protect the child, as stipulated by the law, within a period not exceeding 24 hours from the time of receiving the communication.

10- Determine the appropriate custodial family to receive the child, and ensure that he obtains all his rights within its scope.

• The mother ranked second among those who caused harm to the child… out of the total number registered in the cases received by the Commission.