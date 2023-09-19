Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 00:42



More than 6,000 parents in the Region continue at this point in the school year without school transportation for their children, many of them residing in rural areas far from centers and with few alternatives to go to class. The families, who have been denouncing the situation and demanding solutions for days, will intensify their protests today with rallies and traffic cuts. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and the transport companies continue negotiating to try to reach a solution.

The federations of associations of parents of students of Murcia and Cartagena and the region and that of students have called a rally at half past six this afternoon at the doors of the headquarters of the Ministry of Education to demand “quality public education for all students in the Region. School transportation is not covered, many of the students have stayed at the stops waiting for the bus that has not arrived, and 2,000 students are studying in barracks,” they denounce. In addition, the Federation of Associations of Parents of Students (Fampa) of Molina de Segura will also hold several protest rallies today at the entrances of various educational centers to demand “an urgent solution to the problem of school transportation, which in the municipality is affecting hundreds of Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary students. From eight to nine in the morning, families will block the streets on Gutiérrez Mellado Avenue, at the door of the Vega del Táder Institute; on García Lorca Avenue, at the entrance to the Fátima school, and on Gabriel Cárceles Street, where the El Romeral and El Sifón schools meet. According to Fampa, parents will continue to demonstrate until the problem is solved.

Last week there were already traffic cuts and demonstrations in protest against the lack of transportation.