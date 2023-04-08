All investigations are underway for the sad story that involved one one year old girl, which from the analysis of the doctors, was positive for drugs. Luckily, thanks to the timely treatment they subjected her to, she is now fine.

Of course the bathroom fixtures have alerted the police are also urgently required, who are trying to understand how the little girl came into contact with those substances.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the facts only emerged on the day of Friday 7th April. Precisely at the Di Cristina hospital, which is located in the city of Palermo.

The first to take the child to the emergency room were the parents. She was crying desperately and they both understood that he was sick. They got alarmed and consequently, after getting her into the car, they took her inside hospital.

Once here the doctors subjected her to all check routinely. However, it is precisely from the analyzes that a sad and heartbreaking truth has emerged. The baby was positive to drugs, more precisely marijuana.

It probably has ingested and this caused her serious discomfort. Given the seriousness of the facts, the doctors subjected her to all the tests care of the case.

One-year-old girl in hospital: investigations

Luckily now it is no longer in life threatening. As a result, the doctors will soon be able to give her the opportunity to return to her home.

However, the officers who intervened started all the investigations of the case. They questioned both parents, but none of them was able to give an answer on how the little girl came into contact with that substance.

To get a complete picture of the whole situation, they also arranged a house search of the family. However, for the moment, no important information has emerged about what they have found. There will be more updates on this heartbreaking episode.