Teachers have complained about the exploitation of students in public and private schools by the “Teams” platform, to “penetrate” the attendance classes, which are given to students in the classroom, in order to monitor their children’s academic performance.

They said that these cases are constantly repeated, but most of them target children in the kindergarten and foundation stages more than other stages.

They confirmed that they had to address the parents of the student in the class, to ask him not to enter the podium during the lesson. They explained to them that the presence of parents on the platform prevents them from interacting with students who receive their distance education, and prevents them from giving them their right to explain during the school day.

And two members of the Federal National Council stated that “the authority authorized to monitor the teacher during his presentation of the lessons is the school administration.” And they considered that the presence of the students’ parents on the stage was “unacceptable behaviour.”

An information technology expert confirmed that “the instructions not to enter the guardian while the son is receiving an attendance education is a matter in the hands of the administration, or the supervisor of the educational stage,” indicating the possibility of putting an end to it.

In detail, the ranks of the educational stages have been organized since the beginning of this week, after it was announced that the study in the country had returned to the attendance system in two groups, the first started at the beginning of this week, while the second group returned at the end of it.

The first group included kindergarten students, students of the first cycle, students of the twelfth or thirteenth grade – for the British system, and students who will take international and major exams, as well as students of higher education institutions, while the second group will include the rest of the students.

Hessa Mohammed, an English language teacher at a public school in Fujairah, said that the decision to attend education had a positive impact on parents and students, but the students’ parents regained their seats, continuing to access the “Times” platform to find out what is going on in the class during the school day.

She pointed out that the behavior “may be a good intention, which is to know the lessons that are given to the student during the school day, in order to review them and solve their homework, but the responsibility of the guardian begins after the end of the school day. The student’s parents must give the teacher full confidence, without observing him or hunting for his mistakes.”

The teacher in a private school in Sharjah, Reem Muhammad, confirmed that she had to prevent students who receive physical education in the school from using smart devices and accessing the “Teams” platform, so that she could distinguish “distance education” students and give them their right to interact, and understand the lessons.

She added that she was surprised by the entry of students who received direct education through the “Tamayouz” platform, and their stay throughout the lesson, which made her ask them to leave, so that she could explain the materials effectively to the students of “distance education”.

And a member of the Federal National Council, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, considered that “the guardian’s monitoring of classes while his children are attending is incorrect behavior, because the guardian may judge the situations that occur during the attendance classes without knowledge and awareness of the educational and educational foundations followed,” pointing out that “the authority The one authorized to monitor the teacher during the lessons is the school administration, according to the terms and principles related to the educational aspect of the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

Al-Yamahi explained that “the role of the guardian while his son receives attendance education begins after he receives it at the end of the school day, not during it. It is my guardian’s right to ask the teacher if his son is exposed to physical or psychological harm, or if he needs clarification of some lessons that the student has been unable to understand,” noting that “parents have been complaining during the last period about the lack of time and the difficulty of receiving distance education. And when their children had the opportunity to return to the presence education, they watched the teacher instead of giving him full confidence to create a conscious and independent generation.”

And she was supported in her opinion by a member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, who stated that “the distance education experience, which was imposed by the Corona pandemic during the past two years, gave the guardian additional roles, most notably controlling the son during classes, and monitoring him during the school day remotely, which created They have a new responsibility.

She said, “The justification for their entry into the attendance classes while their children are in school may be due to diligence, or by virtue of the habit they acquired during the past experience.”

She stressed that “the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Foundation for School Education carefully selected teachers, and they were tested and the most qualified of them were selected for this profession. The guardian must give the teacher full authority and high confidence, as it is not right for there to be two captains for one ship.”

She pointed out that “students in the kindergarten and primary stages are young, and they do not have a full awareness of their behavior, and mistakes must be made from them, and here will come the role of the teacher in teaching and guiding him in approved educational methods, and supervision by the school administration,” stressing that “the hybrid education that imposed by the Corona pandemic is not walking a steady path. The guardian has to be more flexible with the educational system and the teacher, especially since the challenges facing these generations are different from those of ours.”

In addition, information technology expert Sami Abdel Nour said that digital transformation has imposed development on all institutions in their various sectors, and on all individuals, regardless of their education level or age group, including parents, adding that there is a strong interdependence that has been in the past two years between The student and his guardian while receiving school education, as he knew every small and large, spoke while the son was receiving education “distance”. And he was helping him in solving assignments and projects, and encouraging him to interact during the lessons, which made it difficult for him to completely separate from him while receiving the presence education.

He stressed that he believed that the guardian would have liked to be this close with his children while they were at school. Modern technology has made it possible.

Abdel Nour finds that the instructions not to enter the guardian while the son is receiving an attendance education is a matter in the hands of the administration, or the supervisor of the educational stage.

He added that schools in some countries allow the guardian to follow up on his son while he is in school through a codified, studied and organized educational system with a specific methodology, in which the space of the teacher and the guardian is respected, and the rights of the student are preserved.

