Parents of students in different educational stages stated that they intend to use the period of distance education for their children to vaccinate them against “Corona”. They told “Emirates Today” that the holiday period and the children’s desire to take advantage of their vacations and social preoccupations did not give them enough opportunity to do so, considering that “the period of distance education provides a golden opportunity to achieve this goal.”

They stressed the importance of taking the decision to vaccinate children against the “Corona” virus, as schools that have been vaccinated 85% of all students will be able to return to physical education based on the Blue Schools initiative.

The Department of Education and Knowledge announced an increase in the number of students in private schools and partnership schools who received the vaccination against “Covid-19”, noting that 69 schools had achieved a remarkable improvement in vaccination operations, and exceeded the 50% of the total number of students who received the vaccine.

Private schools sent letters to the students’ families, inviting them to expedite the vaccination of their children to achieve the target percentage of schools returning to the realistic education system.

The department has set four levels to classify schools according to the Blue Schools Initiative by distinguishing them with four colors, orange, yellow, green and blue, based on vaccination. 50 and 64%, and “green” for schools where the vaccination rate ranged between 65 and 84%, and “blue” for schools where the vaccination rate reached 85% or above.

The department confirmed that 121,394 male and female students received the vaccination, representing 44% of school students, while the number of vaccinated teachers and employees reached 37,299 people, or 97% of the total school workers, noting that 45 schools reached the yellow level (19.4% of the total number of students). private schools in the emirate), and 22 schools reached the green level (10.1% of the total schools), and two schools reached the blue level (0.9%), while 69.6% of the schools are still at the orange level, where the percentage of students who have been vaccinated did not exceed 50% of the total I requested it.

The department indicated that the Blue Schools Initiative, which it launched last October, aims to encourage more students to be vaccinated and enhance levels of prevention from the spread of the “Covid-19” virus and its variants. Assigned to each school according to vaccination rates among its students.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi sent messages to the students’ families, inviting them to take advantage of the distance education period during the first two weeks of the second semester, to vaccinate their children with the “Covid-19” vaccine to enable schools to return to education face to face. She stated that the vaccination program in schools is not available for the current semester, requesting a visit to the vaccination centers scattered throughout the emirate, to vaccinate children.

It is worth noting that schools that will achieve the targeted vaccination rates will have advantages that include easing the requirements for physical distancing, easing the requirements for masks, easing the school closure protocol, increasing classroom capacity, increasing the capacity of school buses, allowing school trips, resuming activities within the school campus, and resuming extra-curricular activities, Allowing team sports, in addition to allowing the organization of sports activities inside and outside the school campus.

Al-Hosn app

The Department of Education and Knowledge included the Blue Schools initiative within the Al-Hosn application, and called for updating the application through the “App Store” and “Google Play”, and adding the children’s data to personal accounts, so that they could then access the updated vaccination information in their children’s schools within the dedicated section of the application Blue Schools Initiative.

The department stressed that this step aims to increase the transparency of health and safety procedures in schools and encourage a continuous increase in vaccination rates.

She said that the details of vaccination in schools and classrooms will appear in the form of generalized numbers and percentages, without linking them to the students’ identity, in order to preserve their privacy.

The department indicated that this responsible and clear use of data will enhance levels of transparency and trust, and will motivate more parents to play their role in promoting the health and safety of the educational system.

• 121,000 students in Abu Dhabi received the vaccine against the Corona virus.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

