BK, the branch organization for childcare, is satisfied with the postponement. “To do the right things for childcare, we all have to go back to the drawing board and solve the real problems in childcare, namely the enormous shortage of places and employees. After that we can continue building a new system,” says director Emmeline Bijlsma.

This organization is pleased that the government is aware of the enormous shortage of personnel in the sector. Bijlsma: “We hope that this postponement will also provide time to think carefully about the future of our system. The minister indicated earlier that we only have one chance to do it right. This places a great responsibility on all partners.”

The other large trade association, Branch Association for Social Childcare, is much less pleased with the delay that is now occurring in introducing a new system, in which, among other things, the disappearance of the childcare allowance circus will be arranged through the parents.

BMK even calls the plan 'unwise'. "We have seen the problems that the complex and error-prone system now leads to. The cabinet seems to have forgotten that," said chairman Loes Ypma. "Furthermore, more equality of opportunity for children requires that childcare be made a basic provision, just like education." says Ypma.

“As a sector, we are surprised,” she adds. Ypma: ,,We have done everything we can to be ready for the first step in 2025 and are very disappointed. Because the cabinet had outlined a clear assignment: then children of working parents would be given access.



Gjalt Jellesma, chairman of the Association of Parents in Childcare (BoinK), hovers between the positions of the sector clubs. He speaks of ‘a good plan and a bad plan’.

“It is a good plan when it comes to building a solid system, but a bad plan when it comes to commitments made to parents.” According to Jellesma, there are still many snags in the implementation of the new rules. ,,It was now all in the pressure cooker in terms of preparation and that is never good. Even very dangerous. That should never happen again in the future.”

At the same time, the BOinK leader sees that in times of inflation and labor market shortages, the cabinet conjured up a plan that mainly benefited parents with a middle or higher income. Jellesma: ,,I say: take the time to create a good system. We still understand that cuts have to be made, but use part of the money to compensate the lowest incomes.

He also believes that the cabinet should stop tampering with the quality and safety of childcare. “There are more and more complaints about serious incidents due to staff shortages. It’s all no coincidence. Get that sorted out first, stabilize childcare! I feel the pressure of the parents who are on waiting lists, but that should never be at the expense of the childcare itself.”

BOinK proposes that parents are only entitled to two days of childcare. If they want a third day, it must be a Wednesday or Friday; those are the quieter days at childcare organizations.

BK also realizes that this delay can of course be a setback for parents. Bijlsma: ,,At the same time, almost free childcare would mean for many parents that they had been left behind and would end up on a waiting list. Now that the calendar fixation on 2025 is gone, we can think about a better system.”

Childcare has once again become a plaything of cutbacks, concludes director Marjet Winsemius of the Foundation for Working Parents. “It does something to the trust of parents. And especially the reasoning is different. Because the new system makes it more attractive to work more because it is income-independent. The government is letting working parents down again.”



