From: Carmen Mörwald

A year ago, twelve-year-old Luise from Freudenberg was killed with multiple stab wounds. The relatives are now trying to deal with the case in other ways.

Freudenberg – Luise would be 13 years old today, would be in eighth grade, and would probably have lots of plans with friends and her family. But things turned out differently: a year ago, on March 11, 2023, the twelve-year-old student from the small town of Freudenberg was brutally murdered. Two children, girls aged twelve and 13 at the time, confessed to the bloody crime. The parents and a relative are now suing the perpetrators for compensation.

A year after Luise's murder, parents sued the perpetrators – “the horror remains”

The two alleged perpetrators cannot be prosecuted because they were under 14 years old at the time of Luise's murder and are therefore of criminal responsibility. The investigation was closed in the fall. “The horror remains,” explains Mayor Nicole Reschke (SPD). According to her, the needs of Luise's family come first. It is difficult to bear that the “question of why” will remain unanswered.

However, the civil lawsuit before the Koblenz regional court could now allow the case to be dealt with in a different legal way. The relatives are demanding at least 50,000 euros in compensation for the parents and survivors' benefits of at least 30,000 euros per plaintiff. They also demand compensation for any future material and immaterial damage from the underage girls who are considered suspects.

The court stated that minors could also be sued and convicted in civil proceedings. Parents are generally not legally obliged to take on their children's debts. The fact that the 12- and 13-year-olds were underage at the time of the crime does not matter. According to the law, minors are considered incapable of committing a crime until they reach the age of seven and are therefore not obliged to pay compensation.

However, people under 18 are only responsible for damages if they have the insight necessary to recognize responsibility. According to the court, one of the alleged perpetrators requested that the lawsuit be dismissed in the written preliminary proceedings. She did not deny that she was involved in the killing of Luise. However, she denied the duration of the twelve-year-old student from Freudenberg's suffering.

There will be “no punishment in the classic sense” for the girls after Luise’s murder

According to the report of WAZ The lawyer for the relatives spoke of a “coldly planned execution”. This also leaves its mark on the suspected children. Youth department head Thomas Wüst says: “They find the burden to be immense.” After Luise’s death, the alleged perpetrators moved away with their families, were placed under the care of the youth welfare office and placed in a therapeutic facility.

District Administrator Andreas Müller (SPD) is of the opinion that it is mandatory to pave the perpetrators a way back to life. For some people this is very unsatisfactory, outrageous and violates their subjective sense of justice. But: “We have to live with it and deal with it,” says Müller. He speaks of a “cruel field of tension”. Luise was forcibly taken away from her family forever, but there would be “no punishment in the classic sense” for the girls. (cln/dpa)