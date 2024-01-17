The buyers of Richard K.'s parental home who were shot to death felt intimidated and threatened by him for months, says a good friend and former neighbor of the deceased couple. The parents withdrew their son from the local football club last summer due to feelings of insecurity. The chairman of the Weiteveense Boys confirms that the child has not been a member of the association for six months. This makes it appear that the threats went back and forth.

#Parents #shot #dead #son #football #due #39threats #Richard #K39 #39Physical #argument #weekend39