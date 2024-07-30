Tragedy in the Oglio River, 13-year-old enters the water and disappears into thin air: he was found dead only a few hours later

A very serious episode is what happened yesterday evening, in the Oglio river. A 13 years old who was with his family, dived into the water, but after a few strokes he disappeared, only several hours later unfortunately, they found him lifeless.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the necessary investigations are now underway on the incident. The family, not seeing him anymore, immediately launched the alarmbut despite the desperate attempts of the Fire Brigade and paramedics, there was nothing more that could be done for him.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 20 last night, Monday 29th July. Precisely on the banks of the river Oglio, in the park The Pedrera of Soncino, which is located in the province of Brescia. The boy was with his family and they all decided to spend some time together having fun.

From what has emerged, however, in that area it would be precisely bathing prohibited. It is not clear why, but the 13-year-old decided to to dive in the water anyway. His parents, grandfather and other relatives were on the bank and saw him do a few strokes, until he was disappeared into nothingness, carried away by the current.

The body of the 13-year-old was found after the arrival of the police

The parents immediately launched the alarm to the Fire Brigade and the police. Everyone, given the seriousness of the episode, arrived on site within a few minutes. They tried to do everything possible to succeed in find it again in a short time.

However, it was only around 10 pm that they managed to find the body now lifeless 13-year-old, who lived in the area of Barley newin the province of Brescia.

As is standard practice in these cases, all procedures are currently underway investigations of the case. Now we will have to understand whether or not it will be arranged the autopsyto understand the exact cause that led to his heartbreaking death. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.